Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 16,338 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.
In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
SYY opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
