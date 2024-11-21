Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

GS opened at $581.93 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $607.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

