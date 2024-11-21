ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,169,000.
Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance
Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.