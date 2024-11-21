ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,169,000.

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

