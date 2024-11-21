Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $411,485.94 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $411,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,929 shares in the company, valued at $42,261,867.49. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.45. 1,515,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,356. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 40,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

