Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

