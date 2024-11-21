Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren Sells 1,364 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $15,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,990.40. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,467. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($16.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

