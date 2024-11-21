AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 2,010,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,638,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 16.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. This trade represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 281,749 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 399,713 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

