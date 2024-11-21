ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $659.71 and last traded at $664.80. Approximately 322,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,438,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $665.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $750.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $877.18.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in ASML by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ASML by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

