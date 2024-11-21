AppLovin Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Public Offering**

AppLovin Corporation, a leading technology company specializing in connecting businesses with consumers, revealed on November 20, 2024, that it has set the pricing for its recently launched underwritten public offering of senior notes. This offering is taking place under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get alerts:

As part of the pricing announcement, the Company disclosed that the offering comprises various senior notes, including $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2029, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2031, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2034, and $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.950% Senior Notes due 2054. Collectively, these notes are referred to as the “Notes.”

The net proceeds from this offering are intended to be utilized to fully repay the Company’s senior secured term loan facility due in 2028 and 2030. Furthermore, any remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes. The expected closing date for this offering is December 5, 2024, subject to the fulfillment of standard closing conditions. The details regarding the launch and pricing of the offering can be found in the press releases dated November 20, 2024, attached to this report.

It is important to note that this Current Report on Form 8-K does not act as an offer to sell, solicit to buy, or a solicitation for the sale or purchase of any securities. Any potential transactions related to the Notes will be conducted following legal and regulatory obligations.

The filing further includes forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated closing time of the offering and the intended use of the offering’s proceeds. These statements are subject to existing risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s previous reports. It is highlighted that these forward-looking statements are as of the date of the report and may be subject to adjustments as necessary.

In conclusion, the Company remains committed to its financial transparency by filing this Form 8-K and provides attachments detailing the Offering for further reference.

The Notes will be supported by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as joint lead book-running managers, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acting as joint book-running managers, among others. Interested parties can access more information and the offering prospectus on the SEC’s website.

For more detailed financial data and additional information, refer to the supplemental exhibit documentation attached to this report.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AppLovin’s 8K filing here.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories