Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 499.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 92,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 547,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 80,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.81.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

