Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:NWH FY2024 Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

