Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 4.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,242. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.22. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.68 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.