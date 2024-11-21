America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 55,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

