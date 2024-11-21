Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder States Regional Joint Western Sells 20,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,243,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,692,831.90. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $2,249,324.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $6,517,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

