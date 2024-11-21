Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.