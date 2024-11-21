Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

PINE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,591. The company has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.