Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 744,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 260,029 shares.The stock last traded at $38.29 and had previously closed at $30.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 9.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $62,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

