Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4502 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

AMJB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 37,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

