Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,813,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,198,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.