Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.55 and last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 34010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of C$893.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.87.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

