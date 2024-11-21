Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.29 and traded as high as C$52.66. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$52.30, with a volume of 69,531 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$995.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

