Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of GS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

ADBE stock opened at $499.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

