Activest Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,154. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $193.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $533.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

