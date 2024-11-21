3,459 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,280,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,980 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Shares of C opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
