3,250 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS remained flat at $168.62 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

