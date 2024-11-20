ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 42,997 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,121 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.30 to $13.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

