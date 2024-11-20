YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 9.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 1,914,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,088,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.