Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Wix.com stock traded up $26.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,916. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $213.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 176.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 23.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Wix.com by 65.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

