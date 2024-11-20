WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 444,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 118,250 shares.The stock last traded at $79.68 and had previously closed at $80.04.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,922,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 888,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 574,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

