Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.