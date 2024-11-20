Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIW stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

