Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 339,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.05.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
