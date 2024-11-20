Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,656. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.