Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,656. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.