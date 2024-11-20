West Family Investments Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $166.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,285. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

