Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $51.25. Approximately 1,387,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,538,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,929.26. The trade was a 46.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.