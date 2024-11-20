Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,751,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

