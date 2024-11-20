Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

