Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $310.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $307.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

LOW stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.99. 1,121,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,700. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $196.23 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

