TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,236,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 972,123 shares.The stock last traded at $76.87 and had previously closed at $82.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

