TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18.
TJX Companies Price Performance
NYSE TJX opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $122.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Eyeing a Big 2025 Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.