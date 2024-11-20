TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $122.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

