Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 892026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tilray by 1,314.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Tilray by 1,079.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 257,641 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

