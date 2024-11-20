The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.92. 109,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,841. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $263.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

