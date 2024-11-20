Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $189.76 and last traded at $189.98, with a volume of 34995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.