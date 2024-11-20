TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Joseph raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.54.

TRP traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.60. 1,041,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.62. The company has a market cap of C$71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$70.24.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colin Lindley sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.70, for a total value of C$219,425.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,883.41. This trade represents a 82.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Lindsay Mackay sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$246,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 89,490 shares of company stock worth $5,749,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

