Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $75,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,797,000 after purchasing an additional 538,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.
In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
