Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $75,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,797,000 after purchasing an additional 538,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.