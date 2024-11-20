Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $61,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $464.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

