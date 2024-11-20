Swiss National Bank Has $69.22 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $69,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

