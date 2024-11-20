Swiss National Bank Acquires 34,300 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $62,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.35.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

