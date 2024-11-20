Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 1715635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,117,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.