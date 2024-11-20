Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 20th (APP, ARL, BIOL, CAVA, CBNA, CETX, CNET, CVR, ENSV, ENV)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 20th:

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Get AppLovin Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF). They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX). They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.